MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s hot streak is going to stretch over most of the next work week, and the only relief in sight is that the weekend looks to only see highs in the upper 80s.
The National Weather Service on Sunday extended the head advisory already in effect in the Twin Cities for another few days this week, until 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Twin Cities will see highs in the 90s through Friday, and dew points are expected to rise over the next few days. It will be similarly hot across the state.
The Twin Cities should see blistering sun over the work week as well, with the next chance for showers and storms not looking likely until Friday.
Last Saturday, the Twin Cities saw record-setting heat, reaching 99 degrees. The previous daily high of 92 was set in 1911 and 1925.
