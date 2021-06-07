MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday evening outside of a north Minneapolis liquor store.
It happened at about 6:28 p.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue, near Merwin Liquors. Police say the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was brought by a private vehicle to North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.
Police say the male shooter, who witnesses say fled on foot, is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a monetary reward.
