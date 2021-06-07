CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Local TV, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager lost her life to gun violence this weekend in north Minneapolis.

Someone shot 19-year-old Vanessa Jansen near 22nd Avenue and Second Street North while she was watching street racing. She died at the hospital.

(credit: Jensen family/GoFundMe)

Police are still trying to track down a suspect.

A GoFundMe page for her family says Jensen was going to celebrate her 20th birthday just four days after she died.