MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Hundreds of people are in northern Minnesota Monday to protest construction of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 replacement pipeline.

The Canadian-based energy company continued its replacement project of the aging Line 3 pipeline last week amid growing resistance.

Indigenous people, and those in support of the movement they’ve led, are fighting to protect the land and water that the pipeline is planned on running through. The multi-billion dollar project from Enbridge would carve a path right between three reservations near Bemidji. Tribal and environmental groups are worried about what could happen should any part of the pipeline leak.

Opponents of the project, many who call themselves water protectors, are adamant that Enbridge will have to go through them first, and are OK with the risk of getting arrested.

Organizers expected hundreds to participate in “Treaty People Gathering” in Solway, Minnesota, which is being billed as the largest show of resistance yet to the project. Chants of “water is life” and “protect the wildlife” could be heard Monday.

Actors Jane Fonda, Catherine Keener, Rosanna Arquette and Taylor Schilling are on the ground Monday, as well as environmentalist and author Bill McKibben.

Protests have manifested themselves in many ways to slow the pipeline construction, including some protesters locking themselves to construction equipment.

Enbridge and those supporting the replacement pipeline have previously said the project is helping provide jobs and necessary improvements, adding that the company can do so safely.

Line 3 carries Canadian crude from Alberta. It clips a corner of North Dakota on its way across northern Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The Canadian and Wisconsin replacement segments are already carrying oil. The Minnesota segment is about 60% complete.

