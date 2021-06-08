MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has serious injuries, but is expected to survive, after being stabbed in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis Tuesday morning, according to police.
The Minneapolis Police Department said officers were called to a stabbing on the 700 block of Southeast Main Street just before 10 a.m.
A man and a woman were taken into custody.
