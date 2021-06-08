MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old boy has died after authorities pulled him from a pool in north Minneapolis Friday.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said the boy died Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office said the gate to the pool at North Commons Water Park was locked, because the park is not yet open for the season, and the boy likely climbed the fence.
A witness saw the boy at the bottom of the pool and called police.
A Minneapolis Park Police officer pulled the boy from the pool, and a second officer attempted CPR. The boy was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.