MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — City crews attempted again Tuesday morning to reopen George Floyd Square to traffic in south Minneapolis.
Gatekeepers at 38th and Chicago, the intersection where George Floyd died last May, told WCCO-TV that city crews arrived around 5 a.m. and began clearing the objects blocking traffic in the area.
Activists and community members responded by erecting more makeshift barricades, blocking streets with cars and their bodies. Still, for a time, motorists were able to drive through part of the intersection.
Last Thursday, city workers initially tried to reopen the intersection. Public works crews arrived early in the morning and began removing objects from the area, attempting to preserve artwork. The crews were accompanied by members of The Agape Movement, a group that is paid by the city and meant to act as a bridge between law enforcement and the community.
Members of Agape were not seen during Tuesday’s operation.
George Floyd Square has been closed to vehicle traffic since Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020. In April, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Floyd when he knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes.
Chauvin in slated to be sentenced later this month. Three other ex-officers are also charged in Floyd’s death.
Over the last year, George Floyd Square has been a place of protest and community healing. The area has also experienced an increase in crime.
