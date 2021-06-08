MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccination effort is slowing pushing forward. The latest figures from state health officials show that just over 60% of Minnesotans 16 and older have completed their vaccine series. The state is aiming to hit the 70% threshold by next month.
Meanwhile, trends for new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline from a surge in early April. As of last week, the seven-day average positivity rate was at 2.3%, the lowest it’s been since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago.READ MORE: 1 Seriously Injured In Stabbing In Minneapolis; 2 In Custody
On Tuesday, health officials reported 125 new cases of the virus and two more deaths. In the last 24 hours, nearly 7,000 tests were processed, suggesting a daily positivity rate of 1.7%.
Since the start of the pandemic, Minnesota has tallied more than 600,000 total infections and 7,469 deaths. Some 32,000 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the virus, with more than 6,500 patients requiring intensive care.READ MORE: Sun Country Adding More Direct Flights To Vacation Spots This Fall
Last week, the Twin Cities took another step toward normalcy, as both Minneapolis and St. Paul ended their citywide indoor mask mandates.
Minnesota’s statewide mask mandate was lifted in the middle of last month following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that said vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks in most indoor situations.MORE NEWS: Kendra Durnan, 18, Dies After Hitting Elk In Colorado
Since the start of the state’s vaccine push late last year, more than 5.4 million shots have been administered. Nearly 3 million Minnesotans, from ages 12 and up, have received at least one vaccine shot.
More On WCCO.com:
- Nicholas Enger, 17, ID’d As Teen Killed By Stray Bullet While Watching Mpls. Street Race
- ‘It Has To Stop’: 14-Year-Old Demaris Ekdahl Dies After Shooting At Graduation Party In Woodbury
- Stepdad Charged In Connection With Stepson’s Shooting Death After Woodbury Grad Party
- For 4th Straight Night, Protests In Uptown Minneapolis Over Winston Smith’s Shooting Death