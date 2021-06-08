CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old man was fatally struck by a car early Monday morning in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on northbound Highway 169, just north of Zimmerman.

Investigators say Joshua Bartlett, of Princeton, walked out from the highway’s center median and was struck in the left lane by a Chevrolet Impala.

Bartlett died at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

The driver of the Impala, 19-year-old Brady Puchalla of Princeton, was unharmed in the crash.