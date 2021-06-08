MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Mississippi man is accused of shooting and killing another man behind a downtown Minneapolis bar over the weekend.

Court documents filed in Hennepin County show 23-year-old Kevion Jamal Gibbs faces two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without.

A criminal complaint alleges Metro Transit police officers witnessed an altercation outside Augie’s Bourbon Street Cabaret around 2 a.m. Saturday.

They say they saw a man, later identified as 33-year-old Deandre Smith, punch another man and run away. The complaint states Gibbs shot Smith “two or three” times as he was running. The officers chased Gibbs and shot him in the leg before arresting him.

Smith was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gibbs was also hospitalized and later interviewed by investigators. He allegedly told them he was trying to remove his family members from the confrontation.

According to the complaint, Gibbs said he fired at the ground to defend himself and scatter the group. The complaint states that body-worn camera shows Gibbs pointed the gun straight at Smith before shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also investigating the incident, as a Metro Transit officer shot Gibbs.

Gibbs is set to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.