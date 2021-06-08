CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rescue crews searched for a missing child in the Mississippi River near St. Paul Monday night.

The search — involving Ramsey County’s water patrol and dive team, plus St. Paul police and firefighters — is centered at Hidden Falls Regional Park, just north of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Investigators haven’t shared any other details about the child or what happened.