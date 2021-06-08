MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews continued searching Tuesday for a boy who went missing Monday in the Mississippi River near St. Paul.
The search is centered at Hidden Falls Regional Park, just north of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Relatives identified the child as 12-year-old Ashok Pradhan of St. Paul. They say he was playing with his father and sister in the water late Monday afternoon when the river’s current swept him away. The family says the boy cannot swim.
On Tuesday, rescue teams from Hennepin, Dakota and Ramsey counties spent the morning searching the river. Crews also worked late into the night on Monday.
Ashok is the youngest of six siblings. His older brother, Arjun, flew in from Richmond, Virginia, to stand by his family as the search continues.
“We badly miss our brother,” Arjun said. “Still, I have a hope that the Lord can give him back to us.”
The search effort will continue Wednesday morning.
