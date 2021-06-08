CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Owatonna police are investigating after a suspect stole an estimated $18,000 in scrap silver from a business earlier this month.

According to police, a male suspect entered a building of Viracon, an architectural glass fabricator, and stole about 40 pounds in scrap silver. The suspect entered the building at around 3:30 a.m. on June 2.

The suspect is described as wearing blue jeans, a Carhartt style jacket, blue face mask, blue T-shirt, black sunglasses and a black beanie style hat.

(credit: Owatonna Police Department)

Police are asking for assistance identifying the suspect, so anyone with information in the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Andy Drenth at 507-774-7207.