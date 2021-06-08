MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially a holdout after missing the kickoff of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, according to a report.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Rodgers wasn’t present at the beginning of the 8:30 a.m. team meeting.

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present at the start of the 8:30 a.m. team meeting to kick off #Packers minicamp, I’m told. As expected, the NFL MVP is now officially a holdout. https://t.co/6ZsouRCVnm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2021

The Packers could either excuse Rodgers’ absence or fine him $93,085 if he misses Tuesday’s minicamp practice, CBS Sports reports.

Rodgers’ absence from minicamp is just one of many reported offseason spats between the quarterback and the Packers, including Rodgers reportedly calling the general manager Brian Gutekunst as “Jerry Krause.”

Krause was one of the villains of last year’s Michael Jordan documentary, “The Last Dance”. Jordan was disdainful of Krause and he’s largely remembered for breaking up that Bulls dynasty.

Rodgers’ apparent beef with the Packers stems from the 2020 draft, when the team traded up four spots in the first round to draft Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Some said the Love pick signaled the start of a countdown on Rodgers’ time in Green Bay. He responded by throwing for almost 4,300 yards and 48 touchdowns on the way to a third MVP award.

In late April, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Rodgers “told some within the organization” that he doesn’t want to return to the team for the upcoming season.