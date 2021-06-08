MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud woman received only minor injuries when another driver struck her vehicle and it rolled over Tuesday afternoon.
The other driver fled before authorities arrived, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.
The crash happened on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast just after 1 p.m.
Police said a 39-year-old woman’s vehicle was hit by driver in a black Buick sedan. The woman’s car rolled and landed on its roof.
She sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.
Police said the black Buick has extensive front-end damage, and anyone with information should call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.
