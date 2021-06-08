MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All St. Paul Public Schools will be closed for the rest of the school year due to the hot weather.
School officials made the announcement Tuesday, saying the decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of students and staff. It means the schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday.
Classes are canceled and students will not switch to distance learning for these days, but they will be able to turn in assignments. All athletics and graduation ceremonies will continue as planned.
“We are very sorry to have to end the school year in this way. We know how much students and staff look forward to this time of year. This is not how any of us wanted this school year to end. We know our families and staff have been through so much and appreciate all of your support this year,” the school district said in a statement.
Buildings will remain open this week and on Monday for students to pick up and drop off materials.
On Monday, Minneapolis Public Schools announced that 15 public schools in the city will switch to distance learning from Tuesday to Thursday.
More On WCCO.com:
- Nicholas Enger, 17, ID’d As Teen Killed By Stray Bullet While Watching Mpls. Street Race
- ‘It Has To Stop’: 14-Year-Old Demaris Ekdahl Dies After Shooting At Graduation Party In Woodbury
- Stepdad Charged In Connection With Stepson’s Shooting Death After Woodbury Grad Party
- For 4th Straight Night, Protests In Uptown Minneapolis Over Winston Smith’s Shooting Death