MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday its return to nonstop flights to certain vacation destinations and extended services for the fall.
The Minnesota-based discount airline says it’ll again offer flights to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport in Mississippi and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana. Additionally, there’ll be new direct service to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.READ MORE: 1 Seriously Injured In Stabbing In Minneapolis; 2 In Custody
As part of their seasonal expansion, Sun Country says they will offer additional flights to some vacation destinations including Florida, Arizona, Mexico and more.
Sun Country Airlines Chief Marketing Officer Brian Davis says the expansion will allow for an even easier travel experience.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: Just Over 60% Of Minnesotans 16+ Are Fully Vaccinated
“This fall presents an opportunity for us to provide folks even more flexible and convenient travel options as they begin planning exciting weekend excursions and holiday vacations,” said Davis.
In addition, Sun Country says they plan to offer same-day round-trip travel between Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on November 21, 2021 for fans who want to experience Green Bay take on Minnesota in the Twin Cities. It will also offer round-trip travel on Jan. 2 and 3, 2021 for those who want to cheer on Minnesota at Green Bay.MORE NEWS: Kendra Durnan, 18, Dies After Hitting Elk In Colorado
The airline currently operates a total of 96 routes across 71 airports in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.