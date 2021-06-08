MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Owatonna police are investigating after a thief stole an estimated $18,000 in scrap silver from a business earlier this month.
According to police, a male suspect entered a building of Viracon, an architectural glass fabricator, at about 3:30 a.m. on June 2. They then stole about 40 pounds in scrap silver.
The suspect is described as wearing blue jeans, a Carhartt style jacket, blue face mask, blue T-shirt, black sunglasses and a black beanie style hat.
Police are asking for assistance identifying the suspect, so anyone with information in the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Andy Drenth at 507-774-7207.
More On WCCO.com:
- Nicholas Enger, 17, ID’d As Teen Killed By Stray Bullet While Watching Mpls. Street Race
- ‘It Has To Stop’: 14-Year-Old Demaris Ekdahl Dies After Shooting At Graduation Party In Woodbury
- Stepdad Charged In Connection With Stepson’s Shooting Death After Woodbury Grad Party
- For 4th Straight Night, Protests In Uptown Minneapolis Over Winston Smith’s Shooting Death