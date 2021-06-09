MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are in critical condition after police say they shot each other late Wednesday afternoon outside of a Minneapolis gas station.
City officials say it happened at about 4:40 p.m. near the Holiday store on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue.
Police said the two men argued before both pulled out guns and shot each other.
Officers treated the men at the scene until EMS workers arrived.
The men were taken to a nearby hospital. Minneapolis police’s homicide unit is working the case due to the severe injuries suffered by the men.
Police said they are not seeking additional suspects.
More On WCCO.com: