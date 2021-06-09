MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This early summer heat wave has forced a central Minnesota city to issue a watering ban.
Late Tuesday night, Minnetrista announced that the ban was in effect. Officials say the ban is needed due to a water shortage and the need to make sure its fire department can function.
Minnetrista’s watering ban bars residents from watering lawns, power-washing homes and filling pools. The city also asks that residents conserve water use indoors.
City officials warned that residents could see water discoloration due to low levels in the water tower, in which rust and sediment are being stirred up.
