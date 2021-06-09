MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say the body of a boy was found Wednesday morning in the Mississippi River in St. Paul downstream from where crews were searching for 12-year-old Ashok Pradhan.
The Ramsey County Water Patrol says the body was found around 10:15 a.m. near the Lilydale boat launch. The identity of the body has yet to be released.
Since Monday evening, crews have been searching for Pradhan, who was swept up in the river’s current at Hidden Falls Regional Park, which is about 10 miles upstream from Lilydale Regional Park.
Pradhan’s family says the boy was playing with his father and sister Monday afternoon when he started struggling against the current.
More On WCCO.com: