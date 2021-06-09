MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a man with an outstanding warrant led law enforcement on a chase from Coon Rapids to Brooklyn Park Wednesday afternoon.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began around 2:15 p.m. when a detective with the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force recognized the man driving near Foley and Egret boulevards. The detective called a Coon Rapids police officer for help.
When the driver stopped on Quince Street Northwest and got out, authorities tried to arrest him. The sheriff’s office said he then backed up the vehicle, hitting a squad car, before driving away.
Law enforcement lost sight of his vehicle in Brooklyn Park, but later found him in the area of 81st Avenue North and Highway 252.
A Hennepin County deputy and K-9 detained him, and he was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The sheriff’s office said no law enforcement personnel were injured. The incident is being investigated.
