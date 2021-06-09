MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The trial date has been set for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.
According to Hennepin County court records, the state trial for J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao is slated for March 7, 2022. Jury selection will start the following day, with opening statements set for March 28.
Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of two counts murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd and is awaiting sentencing. Kueng, Lane and Thao face aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.
Floyd, who was 46 years old, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck as the Black man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. Kueng and Lane helped to restrain Floyd — Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down Floyd’s legs.
Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the roughly 9 1/2-minute restraint.
All four former officers also face federal charges in Floyd’s death.
This is a developing story.
More On WCCO.com: