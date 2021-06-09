MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced a second temporary pop-up vaccination site at the Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport Wednesday.
Officials say vaccinations will be open to the public and travelers 18 years of age and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at Terminal 2 outside of security seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Thursday, June 10.
The Terminal 2 pop-up is the state’s second MSP Airport vaccine site, the first site located in Terminal 1 which launched Saturday, June 5. The Terminal 1 location is said to be inside security and is administering vaccines to travelers with a boarding pass and others who have access inside the terminal, including MSP employees.
Walz emphasized the convenience and ease of the vaccine in his announcement.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine offered at the airport is just a single dose, so you can now protect yourself from COVID-19 in one stop while you catch your flight, or wait for your loved one to land,” said Walz.
All Minnesotans 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Terminal 2 outside of security. Participants do not need a boarding pass to access the vaccine at the Terminal 2 location. The Terminal 1 vaccine event remains open for travelers catching a flight or arriving at MSP Airport.
Minnesotans are encouraged to walk in or make an appointment via the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, by calling 833-431-2053, or by making an appointment online.MORE NEWS: Wis. Pharmacist Who Ruined COVID Vaccine Doses Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison
State officials say more than 600,006 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered through the state’s Community Vaccination Program thus far.