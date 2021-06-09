MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin man died while trying to save two children from the St. Louis River Wednesday afternoon.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 31-year-old Kevin Ingles of Superior was recovered around 5:20 p.m.
The sheriff’s office and several other agencies responded to the river near Boy Scout Landing just before 2 p.m.
Two children, ages 5 and 8, had been struggling in the water. Bystanders managed to save them, the sheriff’s office said, but Ingles never resurfaced after diving for the children.
