MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnehaha Academy’s Chet Holmgren has been named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Jalen Suggs, who played high school basketball at Minnehaha and is a top NBA draft prospect after playing a year at Gonzaga, surprised Holmgren with the news Wednesday. His family, coaches and teammates delivered him the trophy.
He’s the first Minnesotan student-athlete to win the award in its 36-year history.
“It feels good, it’s definitely an honor to win the award,” Holmgren said after accepting his trophy.
As a 7-foot senior center, Holmgren averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.7 blocks and 4.4 assists for the Redhawks this year. They ended the season 20-1 and won the Class AAA state championship. He’s the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class, and he’ll follow in Suggs’ footsteps, playing his college ball at Gonzaga.
The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes “not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.”
