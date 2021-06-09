MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A heat wave in the Twin Cities will stretch into its seventh day Wednesday.
A heat advisory remains in effect until Thursday at 8 p.m.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said the Twin Cities averages 13 days of 90-degree weather a year, meaning the area is already halfway to its average.
A high of 94 is expected in the Twin Cities, with dew points in the upper 60s. The rest of the state will experience similar temperatures.
There is a chance of pop-up storms in the afternoon.
Temperatures are going to stay well above average the rest of the week before dipping slightly over the weekend. The humidity will also drop, but the heat will likely return next week.
