MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced Wednesday that veteran hockey executive Ray Shero will be his senior advisor.
Shero, 58, most recently served as executive vice president and general manager for the New Jersey Devils from May 2015 to January 2020 — when he was replaced by assistant general manager Tom Fitzgerald. Before that, he spent eight seasons in the same role for the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team that won the Stanley Cup in 2009.
Shero also served as assistant general manager for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators.
The St. Paul native has two sons, Chris and Kyle, with his wife, Karen.
The #mnwild today named Ray Shero Senior Advisor to the General Manager. pic.twitter.com/DyhEoMPWAl
— Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) June 9, 2021
