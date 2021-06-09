MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council’s Committee of the Whole announced an online public hearing for Mayor Jacob Frey’s spending proposal for the first round of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city council will begin reviewing the proposed spending plan in committee meetings this week before the public hearing, which is set for 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.
Frey outlined his plan for the first round of the $271 million in federal funding on June 4. The $89 million proposal includes $28 million for affordable housing, $37 million for economic recovery, $11.5 million for public safety, and a new Minneapolis GBI program at a cost of $3 million.
Officials say approximately $12 million is budgeted for city enterprise investments, which includes furlough relief and other staff necessities.
The committee is set to consider amendments to the plan 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23. The group says they anticipate a final decision on Friday, July 2.
Learn how to participate in a public hearing and review Mayor Frey’s spending proposal.
More On WCCO.com: