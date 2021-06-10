MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based 3M says it helped stop the sale of more than one million fake N95 masks.
Earlier this year, WCCO reported on the surge of fake PPE that even made it to frontline workers in Minnesota.
3M says customers contacted its fraud hotline about a company making fake N95 respirators in Kentucky. The company was then able to work with the U.S. Marshals Service to seize them before they could be sold.
