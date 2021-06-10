CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fire, House Fire, Local TV, Minneapolis Fire Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews worked to put out a house fire in north Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says when they arrived at a two-story home on the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North, they found “heavy fire” showing.

Most of the fire was extinguished by 3 p.m.

Two people with burns were evacuated from the house and were transported to a nearby hospital.

MFD says they called a second alarm for more staff and extra equipment due to the excessive heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 