MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews worked to put out a house fire in north Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says when they arrived at a two-story home on the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North, they found “heavy fire” showing.
Most of the fire was extinguished by 3 p.m.
Two people with burns were evacuated from the house and were transported to a nearby hospital.
MFD says they called a second alarm for more staff and extra equipment due to the excessive heat.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- 2 Men Critically Injured In Minneapolis Gas Station Shooting
- Lawsuit Alleges Daunte Wright Carjacked, Assaulted Man 3 Weeks Before His Death
- Minnesota Weather: Thousands Lose Power After Twin Cities Pop-Up Storm; Record Daily High Set
- 2 Killed, 2 Hurt After Dump Truck Collides With Ambulance At Spot Where DNR Officer Died Days Earlier