MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The funeral for Winston Smith, a Black man fatally shot by deputies in a Minneapolis parking ramp earlier this month, is scheduled for this weekend.
An online obituary for Smith, 32, says his funeral service will be held Saturday at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis. Visitation is slated to start at 10 a.m. After the funeral service, Smith will be laid to rest at Crystal Lake Cemetery.
The obituary describes Smith as a loving father who was “energetic” and “full of life.” He is survived by two daughters and a son.
Smith died on June 3 after being shot multiple times by Hennepin and Ramsey county deputies working as part of a federal task force.
According to state investigators, the deputies confronted Smith at the top of an Uptown parking ramp. He was wanted for a felony firearms violation.
Smith refused to surrender, investigators say, adding that he pulled out a gun before deputies shot him. No body cameras or dash cameras captured what happened.
The shooting has sparked nights of protest in Uptown, as Smith’s death is the latest in a string of fatal incidents involving Black men and law enforcement in the Twin Cities.
Other recent deaths include the shooting death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center and the murder George Floyd in Minneapolis.
