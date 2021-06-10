MMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family members say that a U.S. Marine from Minnesota has drowned; he earlier went missing while swimming in Japan.
The mother of Lance Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus says that his body has been recovered. His aunt said he was swimming with three other Marines off the coast of Okinawa when they were caught by a rip current. Three of the four made it back to shore.
“It is with heavy hearts that we received news today confirming that they have found our boy. It is not the outcome that we wanted so badly but we are still rejoicing in God for finding our Eric Niss and that he is coming home,” mother Jessica Blom posted on social media. “Thank you for all of your love and prayers. Eric was incredibly loved and we have felt it from each of you. God has blessed us with a community that knows exactly how to lift up and support each other.”
Windom News reports that Niss-De Jesus was a 2015 Mt. Lake Public High School graduate and a 2019 University of Minnesota graduate.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund the return of his remains to Minnesota.
More On WCCO.com:
- 2 Men Critically Injured In Minneapolis Gas Station Shooting
- Lawsuit Alleges Daunte Wright Carjacked, Assaulted Man 3 Weeks Before His Death
- Minnesota Weather: Thousands Lose Power After Twin Cities Pop-Up Storm; Record Daily High Set
- 2 Killed, 2 Hurt After Dump Truck Collides With Ambulance At Spot Where DNR Officer Died Days Earlier