MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Starting Monday, Minneapolis residents can report theft or property damage not in progress by calling the city’s 311 phone number.
The change is being implemented to divert calls from Minneapolis Police. Instead of dispatching officers, non-police city employees will be taking and processing the reports.
Though 311 operates between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, residents who need to make a report should call the number between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For people who need to make reports outside of those hours, they can submit a report online or leave a voicemail.
More On WCCO.com:
- 2 Men Critically Injured In Minneapolis Gas Station Shooting
- Lawsuit Alleges Daunte Wright Carjacked, Assaulted Man 3 Weeks Before His Death
- Minnesota Weather: Thousands Lose Power After Twin Cities Pop-Up Storm; Record Daily High Set
- 2 Killed, 2 Hurt After Dump Truck Collides With Ambulance At Spot Where DNR Officer Died Days Earlier