MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Millie Wall, the Minnesota Vikings superfan affectionately known as “Grandma Millie,” has died, her family said Thursday. She was 102 years old.

Wall went viral at the age of 99 during the Vikings’ run to the NFC Championship game after the 2017-18 season. That postseason, the Vikings gifted her tickets to their game against the New Orleans Saints, the “Minneapolis Miracle” game in which Case Keenum threw a last-second game-winning touchdown to Stefon Diggs.

When the Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles a week later, Wall said she was still “a huge fan” of the team.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Wall on her 100th birthday to congratulate her.

“She was a remarkable woman who lived a beautiful life filled with faith, family, kindness, laughter, & love,” Wall’s granddaughter Ashley tweeted Thursday. “She will be so missed by so many & she will never be forgotten.”

It is with great sadness that I announce my Grandma Millie passed away earlier today at the age of 102. She was a remarkable woman who lived a beautiful life filled with faith, family, kindness, laughter, & love. She will be so missed by so many & she will never be forgotten❤️ pic.twitter.com/0t9fYv9BwN — Ashley Wall (@ashleyjwall) June 10, 2021

“Our hearts are broken to hear of the passing of Grandma Millie,” the Vikings tweeted. “Millie, who was named one of our 60 Greatest Fans and our 2020 Fan of the Year, will certainly be missed.”

Our hearts are broken to hear of the passing of Grandma Millie. Millie, who was named one of our 60 Greatest Fans and our 2020 Fan of the Year, will certainly be missed. pic.twitter.com/eeKeGZR5FV — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 11, 2021

Wall was a Vikings fan since they first played in 1961.