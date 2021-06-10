MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday will mark Day 8 of an early June heat wave that’s settled over Minnesota, and some communities could record their hottest temperatures yet.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that afternoon highs will climb into the upper 90s, adding that some areas of southwestern Minnesota could hit the triple digits.
The National Weather Service has again issued an excessive heat warning for the seven-county metro area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The combination of high temperatures and sweltering humidity could lead to heat-related illness, especially for those working or exercising outside. Much of the rest of central and southwestern Minnesota is under heat advisories.
Weather officials advise people to drink plenty of water, spend time in air-conditioned rooms and stay out of the sun. Additionally, drivers should under no circumstances leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.
Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Like Wednesday’s isolated storms, they may produce strong winds and hail.
Relief from the heat will start to come Friday. Temperatures are only expected to hit 90 degrees, and widespread thunderstorms are likely. The weekend looks to bring sunshine and overnight lows in the 60s.
More On WCCO.com:
- 2 Men Critically Injured In Minneapolis Gas Station Shooting
- Lawsuit Alleges Daunte Wright Carjacked, Assaulted Man 3 Weeks Before His Death
- Minnesota Weather: Thousands Lose Power After Twin Cities Pop-Up Storm; Record Daily High Set
- 2 Killed, 2 Hurt After Dump Truck Collides With Ambulance At Spot Where DNR Officer Died Days Earlier