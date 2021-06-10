MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and a woman from northern Minnesota were sentenced Wednesday to decades behind bars for abusing minors to produce child pornography.
Matthew Gunderson, 31, of Sturgeon Lake, and Amanda Walsh, 39, of Aitkin, were sentenced to 30 years and 19 years in prison respectively, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
According to court documents, in January of 2019 both Walsh and Gunderson engaged in sexual abuse of a minor for the purpose of producing child pornography.
In addition to the prison sentences, both Gunderson and Walsh were also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release. When they are released from prison, both will be required to register as sex offenders.
