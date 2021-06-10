MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say gunfire preceded a deadly crash Thursday afternoon in the Hawthorne neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Aldrich Avenue North just before 3 p.m., where they found someone “gravely injured” inside a car that had struck a tree. He later died at HCMC. A passenger was still at the scene and spoke with police.
Detectives believe the occupants of two cars were involved in a skirmish while traveling north on Aldrich Avenue North. Gunshots rang out, and one of the cars went off the road and struck a tree. The other car involved fled northbound.
Anyone with information on this deadly crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
