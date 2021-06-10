MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities seized more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of cocaine and thousands of dollars while executing search warrants related to a drug investigation in the Twin Cities.
The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force said it purchased 3 pounds of meth from a 41-year-old source, then searched two homes related to the case. During that search, they found 20 more pounds of meth, the cocaine and $29,000 in cash.
The source was arrested and is awaiting federal charges. WCCO typically does not name suspects before they are charged.
The task force said he was arrested in Minnesota in 2012 for controlled substance charges and deported to Mexico after serving a sentence for that crime.
