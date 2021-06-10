MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is hospitalized and five children are uninjured after a deer crashed through the window of the van she was driving Thursday morning.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the 26-year-old Ellsworth, Wisconsin, woman was taken to a hospital with “undetermined injuries.”
The woman was driving eastbound on State Highway 72 near 290th Street when a deer ran onto the road and hit her driver’s side window, partially entering it and hitting the woman in the head and neck. She managed to pull the van over safely.
All five children were in safety seats, the sheriff’s office said.
More On WCCO.com:
- 2 Men Critically Injured In Minneapolis Gas Station Shooting
- Lawsuit Alleges Daunte Wright Carjacked, Assaulted Man 3 Weeks Before His Death
- Minnesota Weather: Thousands Lose Power After Twin Cities Pop-Up Storm; Record Daily High Set
- 2 Killed, 2 Hurt After Dump Truck Collides With Ambulance At Spot Where DNR Officer Died Days Earlier