MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Pulitzer Prizes has awarded a special citation to Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the video of George Floyd’s murder that was seen around the world.
On Friday, the 105th class of Pulitzer Prize winners were announced, including Frazier.
Congratulations to #DarnellaFrazier. #Pulitzer pic.twitter.com/MdXk1Sspqo
— The Pulitzer Prizes (@PulitzerPrizes) June 11, 2021
Floyd, a Black man and father, died on May 25, 2020, during an arrest outside a south Minneapolis corner store. Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is white, knelt on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds as he pleaded for air. Frazier’s video of the fatal arrest sparked protests, riots and a national conversation on systemic racism and police brutality.
Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd and now awaits sentencing.
On the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death, Frazier said she still holds “the weight and trauma of what I witnessed a year ago.”
“A lot of people call me a hero even though I don’t see myself as one,” she said in a statement.”I was just in the right place at the right time. Behind this smile, behind these awards, behind the publicity, I’m a girl trying to heal from something I am reminded of every day. Everyone talks about the girl who recorded George Floyd‘s death, but to actually be her is a different story. Not only did this affect me, my family too.”
Three other former officers await trial in March. All four former officers also face federal charges in Floyd’s death.
Other Minnesota-based Pulitzer Prize winners included the Star Tribune for breaking news reporting and Louise Erdrich for fiction.
More On WCCO.com: