MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash Thursday morning where a driver crashed into a tree.
The Bemidji Police Department says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 1200 block of Delton Avenue Northwest. A Chevrolet Impala slammed into a tree in the yard of a home.
First responders extricated the driver from the car, and crews immediately began life-saving efforts. An ambulance brought the driver to Sanford Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family.
Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
