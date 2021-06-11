MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A barn was destroyed after a fire near New Prague Friday afternoon.
Flames were spotted just after 5 p.m. at a barn on the 26000 block of Baseline Avenue in Cedar Lake Township.
Investigators say nobody was hurt, including the farm animals.
Investigators in Scott County say a bunch of hay caught fire.
“We are thankful that there were no injuries in this incident,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “Our thoughts are with the owners as they recover from the damage to their property.”
No foul play is suspected.
