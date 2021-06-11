MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the wake of a sweltering heat wave, the Twin Cities suburb of Lake Elmo issued a watering ban on Friday.
Starting at 5 p.m., the ban will affect all properties connected to city water within the east St. Paul suburb. The ban is in effect until further notice.
City officials say this past week of hot, dry weather has increased demand to irrigate lawns. Despite an additional well coming online in recent days, water facilities are struggling to keep up.
The ban restricts residents from watering lawns or washing vehicles. However, hand-held containers for watering outdoor flowers and gardens are permitted.
Pool-filling and water-based sprinkler toys for children are also allowed.
Residents who have recently laid down sod or seed can obtain a permit to water during the ban.
The hot humid weather of the last several days is expected to let up this weekend, with dew points dropping to more comfortable levels. still, little rain is in the forecast.
In response to the heat and dry conditions, a number of other Minnesota cities have also issued watering bans.
