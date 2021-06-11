LEAP Into Action 2021: Feeding Native Families, Empowering Native Youth is the Division of Indian Work’s annual fundraiser to support its Horizons Unlimited (HU) Food Shelf and Youth Leadership Development Program (YLDP). HU has provided food for the Twin Cities American Indian community since 1952 and remains the only culturally-sensitive food shelf serving the west metro American Indian population; YLDP has worked to empower American Indian youth since 1980. For 68 years, the Division of Indian Work (DIW) has served our Twin Cities American Indian community with programs that have helped stabilize families and work toward establishing lives that are productive and contribute to our small, close-knit community.
The LEAP online silent auction begins on Sept 20 and culminates on Sept. 27 with an exciting live streamed event that begins at 7pm which will feature fund-a-need, speakers, and pre-recorded entertainment. Register now on our event website at: https://e.givesmart.com/events/lrM/