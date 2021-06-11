MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx is offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine at their home game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday.
The free vaccines will be available for all Minnesotans over the age of 12, and will be located in the Target Center box office lobby from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fans who get the Pfizer vaccine can get their second dose at their local Hy-Vee pharmacy. A ticket to the game is not required to attend the clinic.
“As a civic leader, we recognize the important role sports play in building stronger and healthier communities,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. He went on to say that the walk-up clinic “will be an easy access opportunity to encourage Minnesotans to get vaccinated and another significant step forward as we look to welcome the brighter days ahead.”
The initiative is part of Gov. Tim Walz’s “Roll Up Your Sleeves, Minnesota Fans” campaign to encourage all eligible Minnesotans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Fans can also get vaccines at other upcoming home games. They will be available at the Twins vs. Astros series on June 11 to 13 at Target Field and the Minnesota United vs. Austin FC game on June 23 at Allianz Field.
So far, 60.5% of Minnesotans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated against the virus, and 65.5% have received at least their first dose. Walz is pushing to get 70% of that age group vaccinated before July 1.
