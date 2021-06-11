MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 42-year-old Minneapolis man has been taken into custody and charged with allegedly assaulting a federal officer during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Another Minnesotan and his father also face charges in the Capitol attack.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, Brian Mock faces charges of assaulting a federal officer, unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds and acts of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

Mock is seen in body camera footage amongst the crowd of violent rioters who were advancing on officers defending the Capitol, the complaint said. At one point, he is seen shoving a U.S. Capitol officer to the ground. He then allegedly picked up multiple riot shields that officers were using and passed them back to members of the rioting crowd.

An investigation found multiple photos of Mock in Washington, D.C. prior to the Capitol attack. Mock’s girlfriend allegedly posted on Facebook, tagging Mock, and said that they were teargassed, pepper sprayed and mustard gassed at the Capitol, but “stayed true to being Patriots” and “stormed the Frontline.”

In a court-authorized search warrant for Mock’s Facebook account, it was discovered that Mock had made made multiple comments displaying his intention to attend the attack at the Capitol, for instance: “I went to the Capitol not knowing what to expect but said goodbye to my 4 children, not sure if I was going to come home. I was at peace with that knowledge. I held my own and then some when I watched Capitol police beating women and old men. When faced with real men, free men, brave men, they fled with fear and tears in their eyes.”

Mock was taken into custody Friday morning and made his initial court appearance at the U.S. District Court in St. Paul in the early afternoon.

Another Minnesotan Charged, His Iowan Father, Too

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota also announced on Friday that a 29-year-old Austin, Minnesota man has been charged in connection to the riot and breach of U.S. Capitol.

Daniel Johnson faces charges of unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. He was also charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Johnson is accused of unlawfully breaching the Capitol with his father, Daryl Johnson of Iowa, on Jan. 6.

The complaint says both men posted on social media of their involvement in the Capitol breach, which indicated that they were among the first people to breach the Capitol. They were also captured in numerous photographs and video clips taken from inside the Capitol.

All three men were charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Five people died during the Jan. 6 riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.