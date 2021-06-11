CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The heat wave that brought days of sweltering, humid weather to Minnesota is coming to an end.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says a cold front will wash over the state on Friday, dropping dew points to much more comfortable levels. Still, it will be warm, with temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Ahead of the cold front is a line of storms, which prompted severe thunderstorm warnings early Friday for counties along the Dakota border. According to Augustyniak, this line of storms will weaken as it pushes into Minnesota through the morning.

In the afternoon, isolated storms could rumble near the Twin Cities and the Wisconsin border. However, much of Minnesota is expected to be dry Friday.

As for the weekend, both days look to be sunny and warm, with Sunday’s highs pushing into the low 90s. However, dew points will remain relatively low and overnight temperatures will drop into window-opening range.