(CBS Detroit) — Unemployed people in half of America will soon see a big drop in weekly unemployment benefits. The federal government has been adding $300 per week to unemployment checks since the American Rescue Plan passed in mid-March. That more than doubles the state benefit in some parts of the country. But in recent weeks, 25 states have announced they intend to end those supplemental benefits early. And for some, the time has come

Though the $1.9 trillion stimulus package sets Labor Day as the official end date, Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri will end Federal unemployment benefits on June 12. Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, and Nebraska are among the states discontinuing the extra $300 on June 19. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said recently that governors have “every right” to stop benefits early. President Biden, for his part, recently indicated that he does not plan to extend them beyond early September.

The federal unemployment bonus has helped those Americans still awaiting the recovery to pay bills and put food on the table. But some argue that those generous benefits are keeping people from rejoining the workforce. (For reference, that $300 per week amounts to an additional $7.50 per hour for someone who might otherwise work 40 hours.) Upwards of 4 million people (25 percent of those currently unemployed) could eventually be affected.

Many considerations factor into one’s ability to work. The amount received for not working is certainly one of them. Childcare is another. And with many schools still remote or now on summer break, lots of parents don’t have someone to watch their kids. Full vaccination rates just passed 40 percent, so the threat of COVID still leaves many uncomfortable working around strangers and interacting in public. A growing gap between skills in the labor force and the requirements of available jobs makes hiring more difficult. And then there’s the general friction that inevitably arises when an entire economy slams its foot on the gas pedal.

Regardless of the reason, many states are trying to push people back into the job market. These states, all led by Republicans, will soon stop accepting the $300 federal unemployment benefit bonus for their citizens. Maryland is the latest state to make the announcement, with their benefits ending on July 3. Florida announced the discontinuation of benefits a couple weeks ago. Theirs end on June 26. Texas announced theirs the week before, also with a June 26 end date. A total of 25 of the 27 states led by Republican governors will cut off federal benefits in the coming weeks.

Most of these states are also withdrawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). PUA supports freelance and self-employed workers, who generally don’t receive aid from the state. PEUC helps the long-term unemployed, who have burned through their state benefits.

The end of federal unemployment benefits will also affect local economies. States whose unemployment checks are $300 lighter will not enjoy the spending of that federal money in their businesses; those relying on unemployment insurance tend to quickly spend the money on necessities like food and rent. Local businesses also won’t have that spent money to stock shelves and hire new employees. The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee estimates that local economies will lose around $13 billion.

“The enhanced Unemployment Insurance provided through the CARES Act ensured that tens of millions of Americans were still able to put food on the table, prescriptions in the medicine cabinet, and keep the lights on during one of the worst economic recessions in our nation’s history. Many of those Americans still remain deeply uncertain about their economic futures as we still remain more than 8 million jobs short of where we were pre-pandemic,” said committee chairman Don Beyer. “If states proceed with their plans to end these critical programs, they will be ripping the rug out from under millions of Americans and further hindering our economic recovery.”

Employment remains well below pre-pandemic levels. While the unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent in May, about 7.6 million fewer people are employed today as compared to early 2020. And most of them were in low-wage jobs lost during the pandemic that have not returned. Approximately 376,000 people initially applied for unemployment insurance last week, the lowest number since the start of the pandemic. (A typical pre-pandemic week saw about 250,000 new unemployment applications.) Another 71,000 applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which supports freelance and self-employed workers. As of the week ending May 22, over 15 million workers were receiving some form of unemployment aid.

Here is a list of states and when their $300 federal unemployment benefit will end:

Alabama – June 19

Alaska – June 12

Arizona – July 10

Arkansas – June 26

California – September 6

Colorado – September 6

Connecticut – September 6

Delaware – September 6

Florida – June 26

Georgia – June 26

Hawaii – September 6

Idaho – June 19

Illinois – September 6

Indiana – June 19

Iowa – June 12

Kansas – September 6

Kentucky – September 6

Louisiana – September 6

Maine – September 6

Maryland – July 3

Massachusetts – September 6

Michigan – September 6

Minnesota – September 6

Mississippi – June 12

Missouri – June 12

Montana – June 27

Nebraska – June 19

Nevada – September 6

New Hampshire – June 19

New Jersey – September 6

New Mexico – September 6

New York – September 6

North Carolina – September 6

North Dakota – June 19

Ohio – June 26 – September 6

Oklahoma – June 26

Oregon – September 6

Pennsylvania – September 6

Rhode Island – September 6

South Carolina – June 26

South Dakota – June 26

Tennessee – July 3

Texas – June 26

Utah – June 26

Vermont – September 6

Virginia – September 6

Washington – September 6

West Virginia – June 19

Wisconsin – September 6

Wyoming – June 19

Originally published on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 6:20 p.m. ET.