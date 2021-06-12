MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials on Saturday reported an additional 174 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.
The state’s cumulative case count now stands at 603,614, while the total fatalities have reached 7,503.
At the same time, 65.7% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose; 61% are fully inoculated.
The Vaccine Data Dashboard says 90% of residents 65 and older have received at least one dose, and 32% of kids between 12 and 15 have had one dose. More than 5.4 million vaccines have been administered since December.
Nearly 14,800 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 10 million tests have been administered and 4.3 million Minnesotans have been tested for COVID-19.
Since last March, 32,388 people have required hospitalization due to virus symptoms, with 6,570 of them requiring intensive care.
Hospitalizations figures have been steadily declining in the past few weeks. On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 3.5 COVID-19-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, down from 14.7 in early April. It is the lowest hospitalization rate reported in the last year.
